GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,556 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 94.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 98,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

