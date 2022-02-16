Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564 shares.The stock last traded at $26.95 and had previously closed at $26.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

