Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564 shares.The stock last traded at $26.95 and had previously closed at $26.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

