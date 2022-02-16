Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

