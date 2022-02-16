Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in January

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the January 15th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.5 days.

Shares of GRNNF opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $29.00.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.