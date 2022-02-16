Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.74 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

