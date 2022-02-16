Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

