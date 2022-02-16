Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,133 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,651,000 after buying an additional 806,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

