Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.
RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
