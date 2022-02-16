Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 301,434 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $88,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

