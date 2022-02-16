Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

OFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.