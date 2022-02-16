Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.
OFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
