Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Glenfarne Merger worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $23,884,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $20,640,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $12,834,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $7,237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGMC opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

