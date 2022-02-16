Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,946 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of National HealthCare worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

