Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of OraSure Technologies worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.93 million, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

