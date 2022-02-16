Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

