Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.21. Golar LNG shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.
GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
