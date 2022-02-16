Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.21. Golar LNG shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

