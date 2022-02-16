GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

