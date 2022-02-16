GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 6%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $51.85. 46,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,449,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.
Several research firms have commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,455,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
