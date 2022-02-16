Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 43.4% in January

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,303. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period.

