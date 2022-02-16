Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713,908 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.44% of Global Payments worth $2,943,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

