Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.
In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
