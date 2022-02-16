Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

