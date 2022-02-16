Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.88 ($6.25).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 390.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.54. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.32 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

