Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,404.33.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 289,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

