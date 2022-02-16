Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GIL stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

