Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.24 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$32.99 and a 12-month high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
