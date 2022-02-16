Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.25

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.25 and traded as high as C$24.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 335,103 shares traded.

GEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

