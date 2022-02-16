Ghost (GHOST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $81,417.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $81,417.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

