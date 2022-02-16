Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Kraton worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.