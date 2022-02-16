Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Materion worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Materion by 64.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Materion by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MTRN opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

