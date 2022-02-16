Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.78 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Axcelis Technologies worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.