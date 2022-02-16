Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.86 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.