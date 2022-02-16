Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.82 Million Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of BancFirst worth $24,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

