Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Bancorp worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TBBK opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.