Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Grocery Outlet worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $104,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

