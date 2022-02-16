Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.62 on Monday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

