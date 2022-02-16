Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.
Genpact stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Genpact by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5,686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
