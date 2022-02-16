Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Genpact stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Genpact by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5,686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

