Genie Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a P/E ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

