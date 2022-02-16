Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock remained flat at $$11.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,302. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

