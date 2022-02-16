General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Billion

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $18.26 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $78.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.97 billion to $81.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.56 billion to $85.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.41. 4,888,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $4,523,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,310 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

