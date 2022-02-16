Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $276.70, but opened at $295.00. Generac shares last traded at $301.43, with a volume of 10,195 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.78.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.