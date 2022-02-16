Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $276.70, but opened at $295.00. Generac shares last traded at $301.43, with a volume of 10,195 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
