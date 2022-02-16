Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.