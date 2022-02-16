Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

