Genco Shipping & Trading Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,226 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical volume of 512 call options.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

GNK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,425. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. FMR LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

