Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

GRTX stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.