Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.47 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.45). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 3,164 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.51. The firm has a market cap of £23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

