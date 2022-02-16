Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.47 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.45). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.43), with a volume of 3,164 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.51. The firm has a market cap of £23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)
