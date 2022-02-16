FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $262.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.24. Watsco has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

