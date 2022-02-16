FY2022 EPS Estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) Boosted by Cormark

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IDG stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.77. The company has a market cap of C$110.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$5.10.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

