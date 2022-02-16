FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,201,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

