FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Truist Financial

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Truist Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.24 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Etsy by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

