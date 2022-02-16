FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

