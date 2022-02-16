FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FF opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 419,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.