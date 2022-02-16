FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
FF opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $17.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
