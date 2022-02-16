Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

